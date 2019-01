Patricia Swartz

Patricia Swartz, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The family will receive friends at a gathering on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Ashford Park Clubhouse.

Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.