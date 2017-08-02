Patricia Shaffner

Patricia J. Shaffner, 74, of West Burlington, IA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 1, 2017, in West Burlington.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Friday, August 4, 2017, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. that evening. A second visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church the next day. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 5, 2017, at West Avenue Baptist Church, 2500 West Avenue, Burlington, IA, with Pastor Bob Norris officiating. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery of Mt. Pleasant. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to West Avenue Baptist Church or Salem Congregational Church. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.