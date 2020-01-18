Patricia Lucille Brown

Patricia Lucille Brown, 82, of Mt. Union, died suddenly, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home. She was born December 19, 1937 in Burlington to Robert A. and Lucille Maude McChesney Simmons. On March 3, 1957, she married Glen Edward Brown at Canaan Church, rural Mt. Union. Pat attended rural school until moving to Mt. Union and was a 1956 graduate of New London High School.

She was a district manager with Avon and also helped with the farming.

A member of Mt. Union United Methodist Church, she served as a Sunday School teacher, youth leader and chairman of the board. She was a 4-H leader and Girl Scout leader. As a fifty year member of Chapter U of TTT Club, she served as National Project Administrator Camp Chairman and on the executive board, then served as National President, and was on the two boards for eighteen years, as well as locally. Pat collected bells and enjoyed photography, being outside, running after the men when they were doing fieldwork, doing puzzles, was an avid reader, and loved bragging about her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband; three children, Randall (Barbara) Brown of Mt. Union, Sandra (Paul) Kemp of Wapello, and Kathy (Ron) Laurence of Collinsville, Illinois; six grandchildren, Mitchell (Julie) Brown, Sarah (Nick) Edwards, Kevin (Kelsey) Brown, Nick (Angie) Kemp, Jennifer (Nick) Williams, and Rebecca (Andy) Murphy; fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Peggy) Simmons of West Virginia; and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Ralph Wick and her brothers, Richard, John and Robert Simmons.

The funeral service for Mrs. Brown will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday at Elliott Chapel with Pastor David Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Memorials have been established for the Mt. Union United Methodist Church and the National TTT Project Fund. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.