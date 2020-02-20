Patricia J. Palmer (final arrangements)

Patricia J. Palmer, 78, of Winfield, IA, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Sunrise Terrace Care Center.

A funeral service for Mrs. Palmer will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, Feb. 21 at the Winfield United Methodist Church. Chaplain Gordon Hawkins of Every Step Hospice will officiate. Burial will be in the Fulton Cemetery, Cairo, rural Winfield. Friends may call from 2-8 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 5-7 PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Every Step Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Palmer, the former Patricia Joanne Vaughn, was born October 30, 1941 in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Harold Milton and Pearl Irene (Griest) Vaughn. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1960. On August 1, 1959 in Mt. Pleasant, Patricia was united in marriage to Faylon Edward Palmer.

Patricia was a dedicated mother to all of her children and a caregiver to her daughter Terri. As a young lady, Pat worked at the former Starlight Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant. While she was raising her family, Pat worked many years at the former Metromail Corp. She also did job work at home for the Alaniz Company and worked for the former Pioneer Hybrid Plant. She also kept the books for her husband’s DX Service Station in Crawfordsville.

Early in life, Patricia attended the Open Bible Church. She was an avid fan of WACO sports, having children in it for 33 years. She also enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes and NASCAR.

Those thankful for sharing in Patricia’s life include her husband of 60 years, Faylon of Winfield; 3 sons – Jim (Pam) Palmer of Iowa City, Steve (Julie) Palmer of Mt. Pleasant and Eric (Wendy) Palmer of Burlington; 3 daughters – Dawn Shampney of Thornton, NH, Becky (Les) Bride of Wayland and Michelle (Robert) Scibetta of North Tonawanda, NY; 3 brothers – Darrell (Cheryll) Vaughn of Mt. Pleasant, Rick (Karen) Vaughn of San Angelo, TX and George (Anna) Vaughn of Wapello; a sisters – Dalena Vaughn of Mt. Pleasant; a sister-in-law, Delores Vaughn of Mt. Pleasant; 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren with one “on the way”.

Her parents, daughter Terri (who died in 2004), brothers Dick & Robert Vaughn and sisters, Roberta Vaughn, Ramona Simmons, Jean Duncan and Shirley McDowell precede Patricia in death.