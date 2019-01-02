Patricia A. “Pat” Swartz

Patricia A. “Pat” Swartz, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by family.

According to her wishes, Pat has been cremated. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Home Cemetery. The family will host a gathering on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Ashford Park Clubhouse in Mt. Pleasant. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to H20, a local organization that supports families dealing with serious illnesses. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel has assisted the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.