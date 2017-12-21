Patient visiting restricted at Great River Medical Center

Increasing flu cases in southeast Iowa reason for temporary change

West Burlington, Iowa, Dec. 21, 2017 –To protect patients, Great River Medical Center is limiting visitors until flu season ends.

General visiting

People who are 14 or younger are not allowed to visit.

Emergency Department

Visiting is limited to one adult. Patients who have flu-like symptoms will be asked to wear masks to protect others in treatment and waiting areas.

Obstetrics Unit

Only spouses or partners, grandparents and healthy siblings of the baby may visit. Siblings must be free from flu symptoms for 48 hours before visiting.

Pediatrics Unit

If a patient is in isolation for any reason, visitors will be limited to parents and grandparents.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by flu viruses. It can cause mild to severe illness, and it can lead to death.

People can infect others with the flu about 24 hours before they have symptoms. Those who have been exposed to someone with the flu or who have flu symptoms should not visit patients. Symptoms include: