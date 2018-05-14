PASTURE WALK & HEREFORD TOUR TO BE HELD

Farmers and consultants who deal with grazing will want to attend a pasture walk at the farmstead of Thomas Heidt, 3388 240th Street, Lockridge, on Wednesday, June 6th, 2018. Registration and a free ribeye sandwich dinner, served by Jefferson County Cattlemen, will be from 5:00pm – 5:30pm. At 5:45pm the pasture walk will begin. Topics to be covered will be rotational grazing, weed and brush management, erosion control, and fescue management.

This event, hosted by the Lower Skunk River Watershed Project and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is free and open to the public. For more information, to RSVP, or for special accommodations, please contact Miranda Haes with the Lower Skunk River Watershed Project at 319-385-2824 Ext. 3 or via email at miranda.haes@ia.nacdnet.net.