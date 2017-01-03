Partnership Announces Annual Business Plan Competition

Burlington, IA. The Greater Burlington Partnership is pleased to announce the launch of the 10th annual Des Moines County Business Plan Competition on January 9, 2017.

“Over the last few years this competition has helped launch several successful new businesses,” stated David Toyer, Competition Administrator. “And we are very excited to work with a new group of entrepreneurs that are passionate about building their businesses in this community.”

The Greater Burlington Partnership offers a $8,000 prize pool which is distributed as reimbursable grants among the winning plan(s). The competition is open to any Des Moines County resident with plans to start a business within the county. Any business idea may apply, but additional points are awarded to those business ideas most feasible and likely to generate additional employment, grow revenue quickly, and add to the tax base. Full competition rules can be found online at www.greaterburlington.com.

Key Dates

Registration Forms Available: January 9, 2017 at 8:00am CT

Registration Submission Deadline: February 10, 2017 at 3:00pm CT

Forms may be picked up at 610 N. 4th Street, Suite 200 in Burlington or downloaded from www.greaterburlington.com.

Recent winners of the competition include Parkside Brewery and Kowlowski Law Group in 2016, Majestic Estate in 2015 and Barn on the Ridge in 2014.

“Entrepreneurship is vital to a healthy economy, bringing new ideas, new investment and new innovation in to our community,” Toyer said. “One only needs to look around our community to see businesses that were started here and are great success stories.”

The competition is funded by the Partnering for the Future II campaign and is administered by the Greater Burlington Partnership’s entrepreneurship committee. Interested participants should contact David Toyer, Competition Administrator, at 319-752-6365 or dtoyer@greaterburlington.com or visit www.greaterburlington.com.