Park Place offers dementia training for public

Henry County Health Center’s Park Place Elder Living is committed to the mental, physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of elders at Park Place and in the community. To educate families about dementia, Park Place will offer training for the general public on Tuesday, November 13, at 6 p.m. in the HCHC Health Education Center.

The dementia training reviews understanding dementia, communicating with the individual with dementia, and understanding behaviors associated with dementia.

“This will assist families in understanding what their family members are going through and how to better care for them. The training helps caregivers to feel confident that they are providing their family member with the care they deserve. It also helps with the frustration that is sometimes present when it is difficult to communicate and care for those particular individuals,” said Michelle Hanson, Executive Director of Park Place.

For more information about the training and to RSVP, please call 319-385-5350 by November 12.