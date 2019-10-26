Panther Football: They Didn’t Lose, They Just Ran Out of Time

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Washington, Iowa — As the final prayer went unanswered and the clock bled to 0.0, it sunk in.

The Mount Pleasant Panther football team were not the darlings anymore.

The glass slipper no longer fit.

They wouldn’t be dancing.

Instead, it was the home team — the Washington Demons — getting the last laugh, cheer and smile Friday night at a packed Case Field.

The Demons defeated Mount Pleasant in one of the most old-school, blow-for-blow slobberknockers I’ve ever witnessed, 64-61 last night.

Matter of fact, it goes without question that last night’s duel was the most intense, up-and-down football game I’ve ever covered in my short broadcasting career.

The two teams combined for over 1,100 yards of offense, over 60 first downs and well over 100 points.

But, as I solemnly made my to the locker room — not ready to accept the season’s end — and heard the post-game speech by Shawn Striegel something resonated with me.

Striegel, choking back tears of own, told his team something to the effect of: while wins and losses matter, and records do too, that stuff goes by the wind over time, the relationships you’ve built don’t.

It’s true.

I’ve been in the shoes of those guys many times, six years prior.

That moment you realize it’s over will always sting, it’ll always be hard.

But will they remember the score of tonight’s game in three years’ time? Probably not.

I know I don’t.

What they’ll remember is the lasting memories — both good and bad — of them donning the maroon and gold with their best friends.

While they fell short of their ultimate goal of the playoffs they taught all of us important lessons along the way.

They never backed down, they never quit and they showed the heart of a champion. The heart of Panther.

For that alone, they’re winners.

——

As I wandered through the locker room last night, I connected with each of the young men I’ve had the pleasure to get to know in my short time here.

First, as a former quarterback, I had to find QB1, Brody Bender.

Bender wowed me this year, with his poise, “Joe Cool” attitude and his uncanny ability to throw the deep ball.

I met up with Logan Bass, the battering ram of a running back, to which I told him he’s a “Saturday player” — meaning he can play at the next level, no doubt.

I had to give a hug to my pre-game partner Khang Truong, who I mercissesly made catch throw after throw — even on his bum knee — for me, just to prove to myself I still have it. (I don’t.)

I sought out ultimate tough-guy Jaden Davis, whom I called the heart and soul of the Panther defense.

I couldn’t forget Rylan Seberg, who I, for some reason, tabbed the “Flying Tomato”, perhaps for his flowing red locks.

It was these young men, who among many others, made me feel a part of the Panther football family in just my first fall here.

Their character, week in and week out shined bright — a testament to their parents and the coaching staff here in Mount Pleasant.

Kent Bennett always told me we have the best kids in this town and boy was he dead-on — and he is more often than I’d like to admit.

The 2019 Mount Pleasant Panther football team didn’t make the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they failed.

They showed us that winners are really the one’s who go about doing things the right way.

I think I can speak for the community when I say we are darn proud.

Tonight, I know they were the better team.

They didn’t lose.

They just ran out of time.