Pamela S. Simpson-Hesser

Pamela S. Simpson-Hesser, 58, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home in Mt. Pleasant after a courageous battle with cancer.

Pam was born on November 5, 1961, in Michigan, the daughter of Franklin D. and Linda J. (Curtis) Simpson. She enjoyed fishing and nature. Most importantly spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Pam is survived by her daughters, Tara (Bhavnish) Bucktowarsing of Ohio, Amy Hesser (Adam Walters) and Holly Hesser both of Mt. Pleasant, six beautiful grandchildren, and three sisters, Brenda Carl of Oklahoma, Debra Goodlander and Diana Head and one brother Jeff Simpson all of Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Pastor Anetia Woodsmall officiating. According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the care of Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Arkansas.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is handling the arrangements.