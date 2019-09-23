Pamela R. Johnson-Conder (final arrangements)

Pamela R. Johnson-Conder, 49, of Bloomfield passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Ridgewood Specialty Care Center in Ottumwa.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Fairfield Eagles Club 1707 South Main Street. Private family burial will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham. Memorials may be directed to the Animal Humane Society in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.