Pamela J. Wilson

Pamela J. Wilson 67 of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

According to her wishes cremation has been entrusted to the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 21, 2018 from 10 until 11 at the Murphy Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant with Chaplain Dean Graber officiating. Memorial may be directed to Great River Hospice in her memory.

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements.

