Pair Arrested

On June 29, 2018, at approximately 10:53PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a black, 1997, Pontiac Grand Prix near the intersection of West Pearl Street and North White Street in Mount Pleasant, Iowa for failing to have any license plates on the vehicle. After an investigation, it was found that Dustin Boone of Mount Pleasant, Iowa was driving a motor vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked, and barred. It was also found that Dustin and the passenger in the vehicle, Natalie Bell of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, had an active protective order in place between one another.

Dustin was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Driving While his License was Revoked (Serious Misdemeanor), Driving While his License was Under Suspension (Simple Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Ignition Interlock Device (Simple Misdemeanor), and Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order (Simple Misdemeanor). Dustin was also given a citation for Operating a Non-Registered Vehicle.

Natalie Bell was also charged with Violation of a No Contact/Protective Order (Simple Misdemeanor).