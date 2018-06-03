Packwood Bank Robbery

On June 1st 2018 at approximately 1:13 p.m. the Pilot Grove Saving Bank in Packwood Iowa placed a call to the Jefferson County Law Enforcement Center reporting a robbery.

The individual was described as tall and slender white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. This individual fled the bank and went east from the bank on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation consisting of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Assisting this investigation were the Fairfield Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Wapello and Keokuk County Sheriff’s Offices.

Any questions, please contact Jefferson County Attorney Tim Dille.