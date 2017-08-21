OWI

On August 20, 2017, at approximately 2:01AM, a Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a maroon, 2007, Buick Lucerne for speeding in the 2300 Grid of Franklin Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Brian Leonard Walter of Brighton, Iowa, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Brian was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail. Brian was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol first offense and was cited for speeding.