OWI Arrest

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, at approximately 1:30AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Highway 78 in Wayland. Upon investigation, the driver of the vehicle identified as Barry Nelson 45 of Mount Pleasant, was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense (aggravated misdemeanor) and Driving on the Wrong Side of a Two-Way Highway (simple misdemeanor).