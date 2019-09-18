OWI Arrest

On September 18, 2019, at approximately 1:41AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 235th Street & Blackhawk Lane for speeding. After an investigation, it was found that Brandon Scott Hart (21 years of age) of Salem, was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Brandon was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Henry County Jail. Brandon was charged with Operating While Under the Influence First Offense, a Serious Misdemeanor. Brandon was also given a citation for having an Open Container – Driver 21 Years Old & Older.