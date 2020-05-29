OWI 3rd Offense

On May 25th, 2020, at approximately 7:50PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible accident occurring in the 2400-grid of 290th Street. After arriving on scene, the vehicle was located and the driver was determined to be, William Schroeder Jr, 35, of Mount Pleasant.Upon investigation, William was determined to be intoxicated and found to have an Iowa driving status of not valid. License plates present did not match the vehicle and were not registered to William. The vehicle was removed from the scene while William was taken into custody and transported to the Henry County Jail.

As a result of this incident William Schroeder Jr was charged with Operating While Intoxicated – 3rd Offense, a Class D Felony. In addition to scheduled citations for No Valid Drivers License, Fraudulent use of Registration, and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.***