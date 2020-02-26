Overnight House Fire

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was paged out at about 12:30 Wednesday morning to 705 E. Madison. There were flames coming from a second story bedroom in the single family home. According to county records the house is owned by Jessica and Damien Sandifer. The family was able to get out safely. On arriving crews were able to quickly knock down the fire in the bedroom but it had also spread to the attic. Twenty firefighters, three engines, two command vehicles and the aerial platform were on the scene for about two and a half hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.