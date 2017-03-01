OUTSTANDING YOUNG COMPOSER TO SERVE AS SEISO ARTIST IN RESIDENCE

Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra is proud to present composer Robert Tindle as artist in residence for 2017. Mr. Tindle will make presentations to more than 20 school, community and service groups throughout Southeast Iowa from March 6 to 19, 2017. SEISO has sponsored residencies by outstanding performing artists since 1982, climaxing in solo concert performances with the Orchestra in the three major sponsoring communities: Burlington, Ottumwa and Mt. Pleasant. This year the SEISO will perform the world premier of Robert Tindle’s composition, “The Bells – a Symphony” during the spring concert series. Concerts with Tindle and the SEISO will be held Saturday, March 18 7:30 PM at the Capitol Theater in Burlington; Sunday, March 19, 3:00 PM at Indian Hills College St. John Auditorium in Ottumwa and again at 7:30 PM in the Iowa Wesleyan University Chapel Auditorium, Mt. Pleasant. In Burlington, the concert will be followed by a fundraising reception for the visiting artist in the Art Center.

Robert Tindle, age 20, is the son of a band director, and the oldest of six boys. Coming from a musical family, Robert took to arranging and composing music at an early age, quickly garnering recognition for his work for concert band, orchestra, and brass. He is a four-time winner of the Young Composers Challenge and a winner of the Florida Bandmasters Association’s Henry Fillmore Composition Contest, as well as the winner of the first annual Fredericksburg Brass Institute’s Composition Contest. His works have been played by the Marin, Akron, and Southeast Iowa Symphonies, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, the Virginia Grand Military Band, the military bands of Peru, the University of Miami Brass Choir, and the Fredericksburg Brass Institute ensembles, as well as many amateur bands and orchestras. Robert currently studies composition with Dr. Lansing McLoskey and Dr. Charles Mason at the University of Miami, and has previously studied with UM Professor Emeritus Dr. Dennis Kam and composer Robert Longfield, who first inspired him to pursue a career in composition. Robert also studies conducting with Gary Green, and has conducted premieres and performances of many of his works. In addition, he is an accomplished pianist and an active accompanist, playing for his church, school, and many other events.

Tindle will give 2 presentations during his residency in Southeast Iowa: 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 7 at Pennsylvania Place in Ottumwa and 7:00 PM, Tuesday March 14 at Zion United Church of Christ in Burlington. Both presentations are open to the public and are offered free of charge.

The Southeast Iowa Symphony Artist-in-Residence Program has been nationally recognized by the League of American Orchestras and receives support from the Iowa Arts Council, Wapello County Foundation, Enhance Henry County Community Foundation, John Deere Foundation and Pennsylvania Place in Ottumwa. Dozens of volunteers have worked together to help make the 2017 Artist-in-Residence program a success.

Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra’s conductor, Robert McConnell says he and the Board of Directors feel that the Artist-in-Residence Program is one of the best ways to expose students to excellence in music and to encourage participation in the arts. “It is an important role for our regional orchestra to fulfill,” says McConnell. The Artist-in-Residence program is part of the educational component of the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra, with all public residency recitals and classes offered free of charge.