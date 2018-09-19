Two Arts IMPACT Projects You Can Help With

Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT has arranged for the restoration of the outdoor advertising artifact on the east wall of the Taft-Wiley building. If you haven’t noticed this artifact, it can be seen from the east end of the parking lot in front the Rec Center. The ad is faded but the outlines are still visible. At some point a window was cut into the advertisement. The window was subsequently removed and the hole bricked back in. Another window remains and deletes letters of the word reliable providing a bit of irony. Tentative schedule for the restoration is the first week in October. Persons, businesses and clubs wishing to be supportive of this project are invited to provide a donation to IMPACT beginning at $ 500. Contact Ed Kropa 319-385-2119 for details.

Mount Pleasant Arts IMPACT is spearheading a winter-time community wide project to decorate some 8,000 paper lunch bags to be used by Fellowship Cup for their 2019 Summer Sacks program. After the first of the year, people in our community attending any sort of committee, board or club meeting will be asked to “do a sack” – IMPACT will have the sacks, markers and crayons available for the various meetings. Assisted living facilities are invited to participate. Artistic talent is not required but may well be developed during the decorating process. IMPACT president Karla Maher said, “This will be a fun way to bring attention and support to the Fellowship Cup’s program as well as generate participation in a common endeavor throughout the community.” To schedule a decorating event contact Annie Guldberg at 262-389-8153.