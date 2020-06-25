OT Looking Forward to 2021 Reunion!

With the announcement Wednesday that the 2020 Old Threshers Reunion would not take place, the Association’s board and the Old Threshers staff are already working on the 2021 Reunion September 2 thru 6. Administrator Terry McWilliams had the difficult task of making the announcement after the board met and voted to cancel this year’s Reunion. But he put a positive light on the sad news by encouraging everyone to gather again in 2021. All four KILJ stage entertainers have committed to perform next year…Lori Morgan, Carly Pierce,Craig Morgan and Rodney Atkins. All the featured items like the steam engine, car, tractor and horse will be featured next year. The girls who signed up for Sweet 16 this year can be part of a special Sweet 17 program next year and the Harvest Parade Grand Marshalls John and Susie Kuhens have agreed to lead the parade in 2021