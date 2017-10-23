Ornamental and Turfgrass Continuing Instruction Course is November 8

Register before Nov. 1 for fall commercial pesticide applicator training recertification

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Henry County office will host an Ornamental and Turfgrass Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site for the Nov. 8 CIC is the Henry County Extension office, 127 North Main Street, Mt. Pleasant. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by sessions from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Traci Vantiger at the ISU Extension and Outreach Henry County office at 319-385-8126 or traciv@iastate.edu.

The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10. Topics to be covered include: safe handling and storage of pesticides; personal protective equipment; laws and regulations; and pests, pest management, and pesticide topics (top 10 ornamental pests, athletic field performance and safety, white grubs on golf courses, and identification and control of common weeds in the home lawn).

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.