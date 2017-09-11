Opportunity to Help

The Police Chief of Vidor Texas, Rod Carroll, is the brother of Mt. Pleasant resident Chris Prellwitz. Vidor is in the Beaumont area and received 53 inches of rain from Hurricane Harvey. People of all income levels are being sheltered and fed, this hurricane had no discrimination. If you would like to help, Chief Carroll is asking you to make a tax deductible check out to Christian Care Center and to send it to him:

Chief Rod Carroll Vidor Police Department

695 East Railroad

Vidor, Texas 77662

He will guarantee the funds will be spent wisely. He vouches for this organization which is run by volunteers and have had a presence in the community for a long time. The Christian Care Center is much like the Fellowship Cup in Mt. Pleasant.

