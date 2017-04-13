Opportunity to Help Cattlemen

The Henry County Cattlemen continue to raise funds to assist ranchers in Midwestern states trying to recover from devastating wildfires. The local effort is concentrated on area in Kansas. The plan is to send a crew to help rebuild fences. The local organization is hoping to buy a semi load of wire for the fences. Donations are appreciated and the Cattlemen having tickets for a beef give away. Two winners will be selected and announced on KILJ near the end of May. Henry County Cattlemen board members have the tickets. Contact Thom Miller, Lloyd Bank, Eric Rawson, Craig Grothe, Chris Kelly, Kenny Campbell, Jason Campbell, Kieth Denning, Wayne Fuller, Carl Lund, Jeff McGohan, Ryan Meyer, Joe Miller, Mike Moothart, Adam Smith and Marcus Smith.