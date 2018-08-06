Opportunity to become a Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner

Opportunity to become a Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner in Henry County

Opportunities exist to become a Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioner, give back to the community and have a positive impact on Iowa’s land and people. Soil and Water Conservation District Commissioners help set local priorities for natural resource protection, make decisions that will make the county a better place to live, improve awareness of natural resources and more!

Any eligible elector residing in the district is eligible to be a candidate for the office of SWCD commissioner. Candidates are on the 2018 ballot and serve a four-year term.

The 2018 deadline for filing is 5:00 p.m. on August 29th. Twenty-five (25) signatures from county residents must be on the petition. The person whose nomination is proposed by the petition may not sign it.

If interested contact Henry County Soil and Water Conservation District, 709 S. Iris Street, Mt. Pleasant, or phone 319-385-2824 Ext. 3