Opportunities for Jail Tours

Mike Hampton and Kay Denning, co-chairs of the Citizens Organized for Public Safety (COPS)

have announced that there will be three more opportunities for Henry County residents to tour the

Henry County Law Center. The tours will include the office areas, communication center and eight

jail cells located in the basement.

The tours will be held on Thursday, June 22 (4:30 pm – 7 pm); Saturday, July 8 (10:00 am –

2 pm) and Thursday, July 27 (4:30 pm to 7 pm). Visitors should park in the Henry County Courthouse

parking lot and enter the Courthouse building. Tours will begin with a brief information session at the

Courthouse, then proceed to the Law Center.

Henry County residents will be asked to vote on August 1 to approve the issuance of bonds

to be used to construct a new law center. The present law center was built in 1963 and has inadequate

and outdated utility systems. Due to the limited number of jail cells, prisoners are routinely driven to

other county jails which costs Henry County citizens thousands of dollars each year in transportation

and per diem charges.

For additional information, contact either of the Co-chairpersons or Sheriff Rich McNamee.