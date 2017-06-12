Opportunities for Jail Tours

Opportunities for Jail ToursWritten by Theresa Rose on June 12, 2017
Mike Hampton and Kay Denning, co-chairs of the Citizens Organized for Public Safety (COPS)
have announced that there will be three more opportunities for Henry County residents to tour the
Henry County Law Center. The tours will include the office areas, communication center and eight
jail cells located in the basement.
The tours will be held on Thursday, June 22 (4:30 pm – 7 pm); Saturday, July 8 (10:00 am –
2 pm) and Thursday, July 27 (4:30 pm to 7 pm). Visitors should park in the Henry County Courthouse
parking lot and enter the Courthouse building. Tours will begin with a brief information session at the
Courthouse, then proceed to the Law Center.
Henry County residents will be asked to vote on August 1 to approve the issuance of bonds
to be used to construct a new law center. The present law center was built in 1963 and has inadequate
and outdated utility systems. Due to the limited number of jail cells, prisoners are routinely driven to
other county jails which costs Henry County citizens thousands of dollars each year in transportation
and per diem charges.
For additional information, contact either of the Co-chairpersons or Sheriff Rich McNamee.