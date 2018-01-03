Opioid Overdose Education offered at HCHC

With the current rise in opiate use and opiate overdose, Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services of Southeast Iowa is offering a free Opioid Overdose Education and Naloxone training. The training will be held on Tuesday, January 23, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Henry County Health Center in Classroom A-1 at the north end of the health center.

The training topics will include:

Listing signs and symptoms of an opiate overdose.

Describing the six steps to respond to an overdose.

How to obtain and use Naloxone, the opiate overdose reversal medication.

The training is open to the general public. Limited seating is available. Pre-registration is required by contacting Lacey Harlan-Ralls at (319)385-6170.