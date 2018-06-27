Open House Meetings for Transportation and Development Plan

The Transportation and Development Plan for the Great River Region – Open House Meetings

The Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission (SEIRPC) will hold four open house meetings in July, one for each of the region’s four counties, to gather community input on the draft Transportation and Development Plan for the Great River Region. Each event is free and open to the public. Those who are unable to attend the meeting in their own county are encouraged to attend one of the other three instead. Dates, times and locations for each of the meetings are provided below:

Louisa County: Monday, July 2nd, 4:30pm – 6:00 pm

Charles Briggs Civic Center, 317 N. Water Street, Wapello

Lee County: Wednesday, July 11th, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Pilot Grove Savings Bank, Community Room, 521 N. Main St., Donnellson

Henry County: Monday, July 16th, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Iowa Wesleyan University – Howe Student Activity Center, 601 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant

Des Moines County: Tuesday, July 17th, 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission, 211 N. Gear Avenue, Suite 100, West Burlington

The Transportation and Development Plan is a long-range plan for the region comprised of Des Moines, Henry, Lee, and Louisa Counties. The plan identifies current strengths and weaknesses, along with priorities to move the region forward on shared strategies for economic and community development, as well as transportation. At the bare minimum, having such a plan is required in order to fulfill state and federal requirements for SEIRPC. However, it is intended that the plan be actively embraced as a tool for implementing meaningful strategies to strengthen Southeast Iowa.

“An effective plan starts with reliable information and great ideas and input,” said Mike Norris, SEIRPC Executive Director. “This is why we have worked to engage community members and leaders in Southeast Iowa to garner as much input as possible. The engagement has provided key needs in the region and strategies to address the needs.”

When it is said that “this plan is your plan” and “you helped to create it,” this is meant literally, as the strategies in this plan come directly from the input of local citizens and key community stakeholders.

Everyone is invited to attend one of the open house meetings, to get a closer look at the Plan document, and provide questions or comments on key strategies that will improve the future of the Great River Region. There will be a short presentation at the start of each meeting, after which SEIRPC staff will be on hand to discuss the Plan with individual attendees, and answer questions.

For more information, please call Zach James at (319) 753-4313 or email at zjames@seirpc.com.

– End-