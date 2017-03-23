Open 4 Business contest Now Open

Do you have a great business idea? Have you always wanted to own a business in downtown Mount Pleasant? Is your current business planning to expand or add a new product line? Do you have a piece of equipment you wish you could purchase for your business?

Main Street Mount Pleasant is looking for interested entrepreneurs who could use $28,000 to launch or grow their business idea within the Mount Pleasant Main Street district. The Open 4 Business contest, launched in 2015, is an opportunity for businesses located within a state-designated Main Street district, to compete for a chance to win up to $28,000 in grant funds to assist with a business development or expansion project that will benefit the local community. Businesses must complete an application and a short video outlining their business idea and how it will benefit the local economic climate in their community. A 25% cash match is required. The grant funds are administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa program.

Main Street Mount Pleasant will be holding a local competition. All applications must be submitted to Main Street Mount Pleasant by April 21, 2017 to be eligible for the contest. Applications are available at the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance office or online at www.mountpleasantiowa.org . Each designated Main Street community may submit one local business applicant that will represent Mount Pleasant at the sub-state competitions held in Des Moines on June 15, 2017. Sub-state winners will receive $8,000 and advance to the state contest which will be held in Sioux City, Iowa the evening of August 1, 2017. The state winner will receive an additional $20,000.

For complete details about this program, please contact Lisa Oetken at 319-385-3101 or loetken@mountpleasantiowa.org, or Robin Bostrom, Business Specialist, Iowa Downtown Resource Center/Main Street Iowa at 515-725-3053 or robin.bostrom@iowa.EDA.com .