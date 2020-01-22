Open 4 Business Contest Now Open

Do you have a great business idea? Have you always wanted to own a business in downtown Mount Pleasant? Is your current business planning to expand services or add a new product line? Do you have a piece of equipment you wish you could purchase for your business?

Main Street Mount Pleasant is looking for interested entrepreneurs who could use $28,000 to expand and grow their business idea within the Mount Pleasant Main Street district. The Open 4 Business contest, launched in 2015, is an opportunity for businesses located within a state-designated Main Street district, to compete for a chance to win up to $28,000 in grant funds to assist with a business development or expansion project that will help them grow their business. Businesses must complete an online application and submit a short video outlining their business idea and how it will benefit the local economic climate in their community. A 25% cash match is required. Businesses must have been in operation for at least 1 year to apply. The grant funds are administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Downtown Resource Center and Main Street Iowa program.

(Insert information here about your local competition: Deadline, local pitches, local prize money, etc.) Each designated Main Street community may submit one local business applicant that will represent Mount Pleasant at the state competition held in Iowa City on July 27, 2020.

For complete details about this program, please contact Lisa Oetken, Executive Director, Main Street Mount Pleasant at 319.385.3101, or Robin Bostrom, Business Specialist, Iowa Downtown Resource Center/Main Street Iowa at 515.348.6176 or robin.bostrom@iowaEDA.com.