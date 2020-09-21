Update-One Person Injured in Saturday Night Incident

On September 19 the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office of male subject with a head injury resulting from a motor vehicle accident in the 1100 Grid of Old Highway 34 in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incident. The male sustained a head injury requiring him to be air lifted from the scene. The accident investigation was handled by the Iowa State Patrol. The State Patrol was notified of the incident at about 10:30 pm. The patrol investigation indicates a passenger was on top of the vehicle and fell off. That individual was identified by the patrol as 18 year old Sawyer Carrasco of Mount Pleasant. Carrasco was airlifted from the scene and taken to University Hospitals in Iowa for treatment of head injuries. The patrol reports that a 16 year was driving the vehicle involved and has been cited for reckless driving. Henry County Sheriff Rich McNamee said he was notified Monday by a family member that Carrasco was in stable condition.

Another investigation was started by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office from the call into a juvenile underage drinking party. From this three juveniles were charged and released to their parents for Possession of Alcohol Under the Legal Age.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during this incident by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Midwest Ambulance, Henry County Ambulance, Mount Pleasant Fire, and Med Force.