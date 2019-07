One Person Hurt in Mt. Pleasant Accident

Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to an accident Wednesday over the noon hour. A Fed Ex delivery vehicle was stopped in the eastbound lane of traffic in the 400 block of East Washington Street. A car driven by Tanis Whaley of Mt. Pleasant was also eastbound and hit the back of the Fed Ex vehicle. Whaley was transported by ambulance to the Henry County Health Center. The accident remains under investigation.