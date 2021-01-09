One Person Dies of Injuries from Explosion

One person has died of injuries received in a home explosion in Washington, Iowa. According to Washington Fire Chief Brendan DeLong, 68 year old George Carpenter died Thursday. The explosion occurred early in the morning January 4. The Washington County Communications Center received multiple reports of a home explosion at approximately 4am Monday at 1114 East Washington.

Upon arrival emergency crews found the two occupants of the home had been injured. Both were treated at the scene and transported to Washington County Hospital and eventually transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital.

The home was a total loss and there were reports of property damage as far away as a block away. The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s office as a natural gas explosion. No further details are available at this time.