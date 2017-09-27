One Individual Involved in Two Incidents

Mt. Pleasant Police remind parents and teens that riding in a pickup bed is not legal and the homecoming tradition of toilet papering can cause problems. Police investigated an incident Monday night at about 10:30 pm after it was reported that several teens in the back of a pickup were throwing wet toilet paper at vehicles in the McDonalds parking lot. A short time later a vehicle driven by Darrel Wiggins was hit with wet toilet paper by the same teens. Police believe Wiggins proceeded to follow the pickup south on Cherry Street in an effort to obtain the identity of the teens. And when Wiggins reached the intersection of Cherry and Monroe Street his car struck a vehicle driven by Libby Ensminger who was driving on Monroe and ran the stop sign. She was charged with failure to obey a stop sign. A passenger in the Ensminger car was taken by private vehicle to HCHC. Wiggins was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Wiggins was also charged with driving under suspension. Police Chief Ron Archer said the toilet paper incident did not cause the accident and, as far as police know, was not connected. An investigation into the teens throwing the wet toilet paper at the Wiggins car resulted in Grant Goody being charged with littering.