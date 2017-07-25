Old Threshers Receives $15,000 Grant

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has announced it has awarded 152 grants totaling more than $1.3 million to organizations, people and projects in 66 communities that strengthen quality of life and cultural vitality in Iowa.

Through the Cultural Leadership Partners Program, Midwest Old Threshers in Mt. Pleasant Iowa was awarded $15,000 in funding to support the operating expenses of the organization.

“These investments support artists and organizations who are raising the quality of life in our communities and making them more culturally vibrant and attractive places to live,” Iowa Arts Council Administrator Matthew Harris said. “We congratulate this year’s grant recipients and encourage all Iowans to fully experience and enjoy the arts in Iowa.”

In total, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded $1,301,546 in grant funding through its Iowa Arts Council division for art projects, artist fellowships, programs, operating support, and strategic planning/fundraising.