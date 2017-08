Old Threshers Harvest Parade

The 2017 Midwest Old Threshers Harvest Parade is set to roll at 3:30 pm Wednesday afternoon. Parade entry staging will take place on the fairgrounds and at Sheaffer Park on Walnut Street in Mt. Pleasant. The parade route will be down Washington Street headed West from Walnut to Jefferson.

Join KILJ at 3 pm for our annual Parade Preview from Walnut Street.