Old Threshers Harvest Parade!

The Midwest Old Threshers Harvest Parade starts at 3:30 today (Wednesday.) The parade stages along South Walnut Street. It will turn from Walnut onto Washington and go West to the corner of Washington and Main, and then turn South. Normally, the turn south is at Jefferson Street but Jefferson is currently under construction. Washington will be closed to traffic from Walnut to Main during the parade. South Walnut from Washington to the fair grounds will also be closed to thru traffic.

Join KILJ for the parade preview. Our team will broadcast live from the scene as the parade sets up on Walnut Street. Find us on your radio dial at 105.5 FM for the 2019 Harvest Parade Preview today at 3:00 pm. You can also stream live from kilj.com.