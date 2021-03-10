Old Threshers Announcing Plans for 2021 Reunion

After a long wait, the Mount Pleasant Area Chamber Alliance is excited to bring back our popular Alive After Five!

Wednesday, March 10, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Iowa Wesleyan University Ruble Arena in the Howe Student Activity Center.

Due to Covid regulations, this event will be open to Chamber members only and masks will be required.

One year ago, Midwest Old Threshers was announcing their lineup of entertainment for 2020. Those same entertainers have already agreed to honor their commitment and will appear on the KILJ Stage this year:

Lorrie Morgan, Carly Pierce, Craig Morgan and Rodney Atkins!

On Wednesday evening, Terry McWilliams and staff will bring you an exciting update on the 2021 Reunion!

There will be food, fellowship and great entertainment!