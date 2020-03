Old Threshers 2020 Entertainment!

The Midwest Old Threshers Association is excited to bring four great entertainers to the KILJ Grand Stand Stage for the 2020 Reunion….

September 3-Lorrie Morgan

September 4-Carly Pearce

September 5-Craig Morgan

September 6-Rodney Atkins

And this year’s Harvest Parade Grand Marshalls are John and Susie Kuhens!