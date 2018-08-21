Officials Believe Tibbetts Body Found

Officials are not confirming anything this morning but they believe they have found the body of Mollie Tibbetts, the missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. The case has gained national attention and broke about 8:30 am Tuesday across the country. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation plans to issue a press release this morning and hold a press conference at 5 pm at the sheriff’s office in Montezuma. So far officials say the have a significant amount of information to share.