Official Update Regarding Body Found Near Wayland

On August 09, 2019 at 12:04 PM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased body in a field near the 1200 grid of Highway 78, west of Wayland.

During investigation it was found that a deceased female was located in a farm field. Autopsy is scheduled and once it is complete, further information will be disseminated at that point. At this time, no risk to the public exists.

Identity of the female is being withheld until the notification of next of kin.

Henry County is being assisted in this investigation by Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Wayland Police Department, Wayland Fire & Rescue, and the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.