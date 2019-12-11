Official Release Re: High School Lockdown

At approximately 1:45pm on Wednesday, December 11, Mount Pleasant Police Department received a 911 Emergency phone call that there was an active shooter situation at Mount Pleasant Community High School. The High School was immediately placed on lockdown and law enforcement responded to the scene. Law enforcement and school officials went room-by-room through the High School and determined there was no threat. Staff and students were notified and the High School resumed normal activities. It was later determined that the phone call was a hoax and the suspected caller is in police custody.