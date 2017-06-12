Officer Involved Shooting Lee County Sheriff’s Department

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just after midnight on Monday, June 12, 2017, Deputies of the Lee County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2400 block of 270th Street in rural Montrose, Iowa, for a call of a burglary in progress. The incident led to an officer-involved shooting in which an adult male subject sustained gunshot wounds. The male subject is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained during the course of the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Lee County Attorney’s Office.