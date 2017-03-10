Office of Senator Ernst Accepting Summer Internship Applications

Applications for summer 2017 are due by April 1, 2017 WASHINGTON, D.C. – The office of U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) is seeking Iowa college students and recent graduates for internship opportunities in the Washington, D.C. and Iowa offices for summer 2017. “Iowa students will gain valuable firsthand experience in public policy, communications, constituent services, and more through an internship in one of our offices in Iowa or in Washington, D.C.,” said Senator Ernst. “Our students represent the next generation of leadership, and these internships are an opportunity for our future leaders to serve their state and country by working with their neighbors toward solutions. I encourage any Iowa college students and recent graduates interested to apply.” Interns will have the opportunity to experience a wide-range of responsibilities. In the Iowa offices, interns will assist constituents and attend local events. In the Washington, D.C. office, interns will learn about communications, the legislative process, give tours of the U.S. Capitol and help with constituent services. Internship applications are available here. Applications for summer 2017 are due by April 1, 2017, and can be submitted to Ernst_Internships@ernst.senate.gov. For student/parent questions, please contact Erica Wenig at Erica_Wenig@ernst.senate.gov. All media inquiries should be directed to Press@Ernst.senate.gov. Senator Ernst was elected as the first woman to serve in federal elected office from the State of Iowa and also became the first female combat veteran elected to serve in the United States Senate. In Washington, Senator Ernst serves on four Senate committees: Armed Services; Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry; Environment and Public Works; and Small Business and Entrepreneurship.