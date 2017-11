October Weather Data

October 2017 was a pretty normal month as far as weather. The average high temperature reading was 66 degrees one degree above normal. The warmest high was recorded at 85 degrees on October 3rd. The average low for the month was 44 degrees, one degree above normal for October. The coolest reading was 22 degrees on the 29th. Our precipitation total at the KILJ studios was 3.05 inches, normal for the 10th month of the year is 2.6”.