Oakland Mills Nature Center Site for Environmental Protection Commission Meeting

November 9, 2017 Environmental Protection Commission to tour manufacturing and waster water sites prior to Nov. 21 meeting

MEDIA CONTACT: Jerah Sheets at 515-313-8909 or Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov. MT. PLEASANT—Tours and training are planned for the Environmental Protection Commission's November meeting. Advanced registration is required for tours of a manufacturing facility and a wastewater facility on Monday prior to the EPC meeting. Register by Nov. 16 by contacting Jerah Sheets at 515-313-8909 or by email to Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov. On Nov. 21, commissioners will attend training on DNR's referral process at 8:30 a.m. at the Oakland Mills Nature Center, 2593 Nature Center Drive in Mt. Pleasant. The business meeting follows, beginning at 10 a.m. in the same location. Both sessions are open to the public with public comments following the monthly reports. Send requests to comment or submit written comments by mail or email to Jerah Sheets before the meeting. Commissioners will consider extending a contract with the University of Iowa's GIS staff to review installation of best management practices such as terraces and contour strip cropping in selected watersheds. DNR will ask for commissioners' approval to go forward to update air quality rules, bringing them into agreement with federal rules.

Items for Next Month's Meeting: Tuesday, Dec. 19 in Windsor Heights The complete agenda and item briefs are available on the DNR website. Commissioners include Chad Ingels, Randalia, chair; Ralph Lents, Menlo, vice chair; Joe Riding, Altoona, secretary; Mary Boote, Des Moines; Nancy Couser, Nevada; Howard Hill, Cambridge; Barbara Hovland, Mason City; Rebecca Guinn, Bettendorf; and Bob Sinclair, Sigourney. Chuck Gipp is the director of the DNR. DNR enforcement actions MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Tormey, DNR, at 515-725-8373 or Ed.Tormey@dnr.iowa.gov. DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR's website at www.iowadnr.gov/InsideDNR/AboutDNR/EnforcementActions.aspx. Consent Orders

A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party. Linn County

Interstate Power and Light Company

Amendment to Consent Order No. 1997-AQ-20: Amend Compliance Schedule. Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 30 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty. Henry County

Nile Buffington (Buffs Iris City Truck Plaza, Inc.)

Amendment to Administrative Order No. 2017-UT-01: Pay $3,000 in past due tank management fees and a civil penalty of $500. All UST system components at the facility have been properly removed.