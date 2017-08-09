Oakland Mills Bridge Could Be Open Friday Night

Henry County engineer Jake Hotchkiss told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that the bridge on W55 at Oakland Mills could be open Friday night or Saturday. Hotchkiss said the contractor plans to be completed with enough of the work to open the bridge to traffic at the end of the week. Dormark Construction is pouring approaches Wednesday or Thursday.

The Merrimac road West of Trenton is open. A section of the road was rebuilt and the contractor will be back in three to four weeks to resurface.