Oak Ridge Boys at the Bridge View Center

The Oak Ridge Boys return by popular demand with their

Shine The Light On Christmas 2018 Tour

and will perform at BRIDGE VIEW CENTER

on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

(Ottumwa, IA – Friday, August 17, 2018) — GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAMERS – THE OAK RIDGE BOYS – CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS WITH TIMELESS HITS AND HOLIDAY FAVORITES.

T i c k e t s go on s ale on Friday, August 24 at 10:00am

$48.00 | $38.00 | $28.00 – All Seats Reserved

additional fees may apply

For almost thirty years, Country Music Hall of Fame members The Oak Ridge Boys have been a part of their fans’ holiday seasons with their Annual Christmas Tour. This year, the Grammy Award-winning group will play their Shine The Light On Christmas show at Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 7:00pm.

A mixture of traditional and contemporary songs—including religious, romantic and fun holiday tunes—makes up the set list, which includes songs from the Oaks’ seven bestselling Christmas CDs. A highlight of the evening is the much-loved ‘rocking chair’ segment where each BOY rocks by the fireplace and shares personal thoughts about Christmas.

Oaks’ lead singer, Duane Allen, says, “Christmas is my favorite time of year. I love the positive things about the season…. the joy, happiness, giving, sharing, time with family, and gifts. The beautiful lights and decorations. Christmas music. Special food. And most of all the true meaning, which, of course, is celebrating the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Every year I look forward to taking our Christmas tour all over the USA. I hope everyone will come out this year and celebrate Christmas with The Oak Ridge Boys.”

Known for their iconic and multi-platinum selling hit “Elvira,” along with other chart-toppers like “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” and “Leaving Louisiana In The Broad Daylight,” The Oak Ridge Boys have achieved a decorated career, winning five GRAMMY® Awards, and multiple CMA, ACM and Dove Awards for their cross-over brand of pop, country and gospel music that spans multiple generations. Made up of members Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban, whose unmistakable bass on the lyric “oom poppa, mow mow,” has become one of music’s most recognized sing-alongs on an international scale. The Oak Ridge Boys are members of the Grand Ole Opry and achieved arguably country music’s highest honor in October 2015 when they were inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame.

Tickets, priced at $48, $38, and $28, go on sale Friday, August 24 at 10:00am. Tickets are available at Bridge View Center ticket office, online at ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at

1-800-745-3000, and at all Ticketmaster outlets.